Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,725,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,245,000 after buying an additional 623,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.92. The stock had a trading volume of 248,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.