eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $620.48 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,882.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,723,332,798,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,723,314,048,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

