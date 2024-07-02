Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of LON:ECOR opened at GBX 70.26 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.62. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.57).

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,459.40). In related news, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,972.93). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($28,459.40). Insiders have acquired a total of 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225 over the last 90 days. 22.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

