Edgewise Therapeutics’ (EWTX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EWTX. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $14,806,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

