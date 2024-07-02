Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Get Endava alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAVA

Endava Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. 31,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,286. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. Endava has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endava by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.