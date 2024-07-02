Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $324.13

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $324.13 and last traded at $318.01, with a volume of 12289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,737,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

