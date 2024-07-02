Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $324.13

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $324.13 and last traded at $318.01, with a volume of 12289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.48.
Enstar Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.52.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
