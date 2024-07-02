Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $9,882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,997,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $136.92.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVNA
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.