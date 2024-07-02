Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $9,882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,997,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $136.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

