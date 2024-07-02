Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

EPRT opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

