Ethereum Price Reaches $3,402.70 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $408.98 billion and $10.52 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,402.70 or 0.05498655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00045647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,191,423 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

