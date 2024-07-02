Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESEA opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Separately, Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Euroseas from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

