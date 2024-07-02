Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,776 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,034.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,123. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,937 shares of company stock valued at $837,330. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.