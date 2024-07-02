EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

EVE Stock Down 19.5 %

NYSE EVEX opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that EVE will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

