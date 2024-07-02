Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Bryan Reed Barney Sells 3,276 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.