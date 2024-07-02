FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $4,714,624.80 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $298.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day moving average is $256.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

