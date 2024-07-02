Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

