Financial Life Advisors Has $293,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 97,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,600,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.