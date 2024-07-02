Financial Life Advisors Has $293,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 97,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,600,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
