First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

