First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.83

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.83 and traded as low as C$35.51. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 14,224 shares traded.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

View Our Latest Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other news, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 20,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.