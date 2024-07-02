First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TDIV opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

