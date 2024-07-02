First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TDIV opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $78.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.