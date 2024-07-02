First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. First Watch Restaurant Group traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 94689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

