FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

