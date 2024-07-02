Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.44.

NYSE:FI opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

