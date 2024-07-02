Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

