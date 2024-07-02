Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 294,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,525,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,457,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after buying an additional 78,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

