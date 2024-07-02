FOX’s (FOXA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FOX by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $4,466,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

