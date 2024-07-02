Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

FDS opened at $411.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

