Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

FYBR stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

