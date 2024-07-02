FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDEC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 26,838 shares during the period.

Shares of DDEC stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

