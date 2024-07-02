Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Director Eric I. Richman Purchases 17,000 Shares

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Director Eric I. Richman purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $20,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,629 shares in the company, valued at $353,347.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GANX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

