General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.93.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $158.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.59. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 83,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 463,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

