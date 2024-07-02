Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

GEI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.09. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

