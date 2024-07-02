GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) President Iman Aj Schrock Sells 5,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.