Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

