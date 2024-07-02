Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Global-E Online Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,953 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 217,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

