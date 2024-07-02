Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 502,497 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,064,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,321,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

