GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.