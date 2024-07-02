GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.