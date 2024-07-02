GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Stephens

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $78.15 on Monday. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

