Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

