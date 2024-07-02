Golden Road Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Golden Road Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.34 and a 200-day moving average of $501.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

