Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 7.38 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.15. The firm has a market cap of £375.39 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

