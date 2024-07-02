Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CTO Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $11,283.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $10,311.15.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $9,727.50.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Christopher Clark sold 4,060 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $6,780.20.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of GROV opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 228.87%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

