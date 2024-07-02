Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Director Nassim Usman Sells 3,452 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nassim Usman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GYRE opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

