Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 45.1%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) traded down 45.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 2,325,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 540,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 45.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.48.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.