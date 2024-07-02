Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 45.1%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) traded down 45.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 2,325,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 540,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).
Harvest Minerals Stock Down 45.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.48.
Harvest Minerals Company Profile
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
