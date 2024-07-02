Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 46.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,571 shares of company stock worth $1,785,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

