Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.84

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and traded as low as $20.62. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 25,059 shares trading hands.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

