Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Boosted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

