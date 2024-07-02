Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 125,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

