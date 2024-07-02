Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Herc by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Herc by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

