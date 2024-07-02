Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 451,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

