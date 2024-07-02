Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
